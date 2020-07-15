The View Hosts Go After Trump’s ‘Ludicrous’ Rose Garden Speech: ‘He’s Unraveling’

The View hosts went after the “ludicrous remarks” President Donald Trump made Tuesday during both his Rose Garden speech and his interview with CBS’ Catherine Herridge — Joy Behar even guessing that the president is “unraveling.”

After sharing a clip of the president bashing Democratic nominee Joe Biden and another of Trump insisting that more white people than Black people die at the hands of the police, Behar claimed, “he has no idea what he’s talking about.”

Whoopi Goldberg joked that even white people would be surprised by Trump’s false claim, citing a Harvard study that found Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people.

“He’s unraveling. He is unraveling. His incompetence and ludicrous remarks and lying are now coming out loud and clear to almost everybody,” Behar added. “You know, for three and a half years he has been able to cover it up because he inherited a good economy from Obama, and people let him slide, but now in this pandemic, all the sores are showing.”

Behar added that the president is scared of losing the election in November — guessing that this explains why he mentioned Biden “30 times” in his speech.

“He made sure to throw in Hunter Biden and how there are fraudulent mailmen who are going to cheat and mail-in voting,” she joked. “He is losing it. He’s losing it. And the polls, even Fox polls, are driving him nuts.”

Sunny Hostin, who has a history in law enforcement pointed out that most people know that Black people are killed by police at a higher rate before she roasted Trump’s inability to care for Black lives.

“He doesn’t care about these issues that are affecting the Black community. He doesn’t care about the Black Lives Matter movement. He really doesn’t,” she said. “The other thing that you have heard him say very often is that, why don’t Black people talk about Black on Black crime? And I hear that so much in conservative circles, and what people need to understand is that, you know, homicides are intraracial. When you look at white on white crime, it’s 84%.”

Meghan McCain agreed with Hostin’s concerns and faulted Trump for going after the Bidens during his Rose Garden speech, noting that those comments are normally reserved for a campaign rally.

“Any other Republican candidate would have done this very well, but we have someone who can’t even discipline themselves in three seconds,” she added. “Then it’s just frustrating to watch. It’s why electing a complete outsider with no political experience in this swamp will probably end up making him a one-term president.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]