She arguably is the most moderate voice on The View panel. But on Monday, Abby Huntsman got fired up — going off on a rant blasting The New York Times.

During the show’s opening segment, Huntsman sounded off on the Gray Lady over the book excerpt it ran detailing new salacious allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — which it walked back in an editor’s note. Huntsman recalled reading the paper with her father growing up, and argued that the Times isn’t the same paper anymore.

“[W]e’re in this place where there isn’t a difference many times between tabloid news and a New York Times article,” she said. “And that to me is really sad, and frankly, it plays into the president’s hands. When he talks about the media, it plays right into his base.”

Huntsman went on to argue that the article could help President Donald Trump win a second term.

“So New York Times, congratulations!” Huntsman said. “If the president gets re-elected, you are helping him get there! Because when you write pieces like this, it’s sloppy and it’s lazy.”

Meghan McCain, Huntsman’s fellow conservative on the panel, stuck up for the Times — while criticizing the Kavanaugh story.

“[I]t’s still a great publication with a lot of great journalists working over there,” McCain said. “They have some bad reporting, and bad tweeting, and pull your crap together. But I won’t be one of those people who hate The New York Times.”

