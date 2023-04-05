‘There’s Loads More, But I’ll Bore You To Death With It’: CNN’s Royal Correspondent Mercifully Ends Analysis of King Charles’ Coronation Invitation

CNN’s royal correspondent dropped a truth bomb Wednesday morning, cutting off a discussion of the intricacies of the coronation invitation for King Charles III by admitting it risked boring the audience to death.

“The countdown is on for the coordination of Britain’s King Charles,” said Sara Sidner, anchoring CNN News Central, the network’s newly rebooted daytime show, and showed an image of the royal invitation that Buckingham Palace had just released.

The coronation will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, and the invitation marked the first time the king’s wife, Camilla, was officially referred to as “Queen Camilla,” Sidner noted.

She then introduced Max Foster, CNN’s royal correspondent reporting from London, to discuss the controversy around Camilla’s title changing, despite Queen Elizabeth II having said before her death that her son’s second wife should continue to be known as “Queen Consort,” a royal etiquette dilemma that Americans fought two wars to be able to ignore.

Foster then went into a discussion of the symbols present in the invitation’s design, which he described as containing “oh so much significance,” including flowers in groups of threes (because Charles is the third British king of that name), and a “little green man” that was “an ancient, mythical British figure representing rebirth” and the “new reign” of Charles, and “a unicorn, a boar, a lion” from Charles’ and Camilla’s coats of arms.

“There’s loads more, but I’ll bore you to death with it,” Foster wisely killed off the discussion before viewers were forced to learn how exactly Charles or Camilla or some other royal thinks a unicorn or lion or whatever critter truly represents their ancestral rights to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle funded by the British taxpayer.

Foster and Sidner then moved on to the newly-released photograph of Charles and Camilla, what role Charles’ grandson and future king George would play in the coronation, and how President Joe Biden would not attend but First Lady Jill Biden would be there as head of the U.S. delegation.

