‘This is Going to Really Shake Confidence’: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reacts to ‘Tough News’ on J&J Vaccine

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is calling the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “tough news,” and saying that public confidence could decrease as a result.

Appearing on New Day Tuesday, CNN’s chief medical correspondent discussed the handful of reported U.S. cases of a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — a rare blood clot discovered in six women from the ages of 18 to 48 out of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses distributed in the nation to date. Gupta believes it is justifiable for people to feel some new concerns in the wake of the FDA and CDC recommendation.

“Look, this is a significant concern,” Gupta said of the blood clot. “It is rare, but it is one of those things now where, as a general rule, you’re giving vaccines to healthy people and people are going to look at this, and — I think understandably, at least with this Johnson & Johnson vaccine — say ‘I am worried about this. Is this the right thing for me?'”

The doctor went on to say that public confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may take a hit as a result of the pause.

“This is tough news to have to give because I think this is going to really shake confidence at least in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in this country.” Gupta said. “And I think it’s going to be tough to regain some of that confidence.”

Later, on CNN Newsroom, Gupta weighed in a CDC & FDA joint media call explaining their decision — and defended the recommendation to pause as the right call.” Still, he stressed the importance of emphasizing the rarity of the clot in order to assuage any concerns about the vaccine.

“I think will increase vaccine hesitancy,” Gupta said. “People are going to read these headlines today and become understandably concerned. So emphasizing the real numbers here [is important] – which is, at this point from what we know, less than one in a million chance of happening.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]