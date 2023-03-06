‘Tiny D?’ Brian Kilmeade Made Uncomfortable by Trump’s Reported NEW Nickname Ideas for Ron DeSantis

Brian Kilmeade clarified that the reported nicknames that former President Donald Trump is considering for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis make him uncomfortable.

The conversation came Monday morning while reviewing several campaign events over the weekend, most notably Trump’s CPAC speech and a DeSantis event in California.

Kilmeade’s comment came after Steve Doocy brought up New Hampshire Governor John Sununu, who recently predicted DeSantis would win the primary in his state. However, Sununu is also considered a more moderate candidate to run in 2024.

“I will tell you what, he is extremely personable. Is he a strong candidate,” Kilmeade opened before reporting on Trump’s reported efforts to insult his fellow Republican rivals.

“Donald Trump is trying to vilify Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan; he says they are a portion of the party that he is trying to link Ron DeSantis to,” Kilmeade said. “He is also working on a nickname ‘Ron Dishonest, Ron the Establishment’ or ‘Tiny D.'”

“I don’t know,” Kilmeade continued. “If people are uncomfortable … It’s hard to label somebody who is so similar to him with a nickname. It’s almost as — it makes everybody on all sides seemingly uncomfortable. Even people reporting it.”

