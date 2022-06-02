Tomi Lahren Moving From Fox Nation to Clay Travis’ Sports Site

Tomi Lahren, once considered a rising star in conservative media, is leaving Fox News’ streaming platform for conservative sports website Outkick.

Lahren will remain in the Murdoch empire. For one, Outkick is owned by Fox Corporation. But Lahren will also continue in her role as a Fox News contributor, and expand her presence to Fox News Radio.

Outkick was founded by Clay Travis, a sports blogger whose commentary on politics earned him a fan base on the right. Travis is now a Fox News contributor and in 2021 was hired, alongside Buck Sexton, to replace right-wing radio king Rush Limbaugh.

Previously, Lahren hosted several shows on Fox News streaming platform Fox Nation. Her new show, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, will air three nights a week on Outkick’s YouTube channel.

“For years I’ve been yearning to do a political entertainment show that addresses not only politics, but sports, media and pop culture,” Lahren said in a Facebook post.

A move to a sports website is not particularly surprising given Lahren was catapulted to internet fame in her early 20s thanks to a bit of viral commentary attacking then-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem. That segment drew more than 60 million views on social media and established Lahren as a rising star on the right.

At the time, Lahren was working as a host for Glenn Beck’s conservative network The Blaze. She left in 2017 after a bitter dispute over her stance on abortion rights, and joined Fox News soon after.

Fox also announced that Lahren will be “the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary where she will offer her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature,” which will air on Fox News Radio.

