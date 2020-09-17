Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon Question If Trump Knows He’s President Following ABC Town Hall: ‘If You Want Four More Years of This Disaster’ Re-elect Biden

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon questioned if Donald Trump even knows he’s president, considering he blamed Joe Biden for the lack of national mask mandate during his ABC News town hall.

Noah played a clip of Trump questioning why Biden has failed to institute a mask mandate, prompting Noah to joke: “Yeah, Trump has a good point here — why hasn’t Joe Biden instituted a national mask mandate? And don’t say it’s because he’s not the president and doesn’t have any power — that’s not an excuse!”

“Look, guys, between this and blaming riots on Joe Biden, either Trump is delusional, or he’s slowly trying to Jedi-mind-trick America into thinking that Biden has been president this whole time,” Noah added before mimicking the president. “‘Guys, if you want four more years of this disaster, by all means, re-elect President Biden. You saw how crazy it was. Maybe this time you should pick an outsider.'”

The late-night host considered pulling the same move as Trump and simply blaming things on other people who have nothing to do with the issue at hand.

“Just walking into a 7-Eleven like, ‘You guys didn’t set my DVR last night, and now I missed Game 7!'” Noah added. “Guess what, Donald? There’s only one man responsible for fixing all of America’s problems, and it’s not Joe Biden — it’s Jared Kushner!”

Fallon also played a clip of Trump blaming Biden on the lack of a national mask mandate during his ABC town hall, later joking, “Yeah, President Biden, what’s the deal with that?”

“Even more upsetting, in response Joe Biden was like, ‘Wait, am I the president?'” Fallon added before mocking Trump for claiming waiters dislike masks.

Fallon then quipped that although the town hall was made up of undecided voters, after five minutes, most of them asked,” ‘Can I go home if I just decided?'”

“Yeah, it was a rough night for Trump,” he added. “Usually, when someone gets beat up that much in Philly, they get sent to live with their auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

