Back from his hiatus, which overlapped with the attack on the United States Capitol, Trevor Noah was finally able to reflect on the insurrection and how the nation reacted to the scene.

“This is how you really know Trump supporters are a cult,” he said of the siege on Tuesday’s The Daily Show. “Because they wanted to hang Mike Pence for finally accepting the election results.”

The host later mocked those getting arrested and fired because they shared evidence of their criminal acts, like vandalizing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office, on social media.

“Has it really gotten this bad? That social media has poisoned us to the point where we’re going to livestream our treason?” Noah joked, adding that this might be reason enough to defund the police, considering people are incriminating themselves and doing the dirty work for cops.

Speaking of law enforcement, Noah segued into how Fox News hosts and other conservative personalities reacted to the attack, pointing out their clear hypocrisy when it comes to “Blue Lives Matter.”

First, the host praised President Donald Trump for one thing: His consistency.

“The victimhood and the racial resentment that came down that escalator in 2015, well those are the same that ended up at the Capitol on January 6th,” Noah said, noting that since the president has “been so consistent at being himself, he’s exposed how bullshit so many other people are.”

“They spent all of 2020 screaming out ‘Blue Lives Matter,’” the host said of Fox News hosts. “But then, when their people stormed the Capitol, and people at the Capitol were beaten and actually killed, all of a sudden Fox News is saying this.”

Noah then played a clip showing Fox News hosts defending the rioters as victims of what they believe is a stolen election, noting that they are generally good American people. These are the same hosts, including Tucker Carlson, that called Black Lives Matter demonstrators “poison” and who were accused of “white supremacist crap” from their own staffers.

“Ahh, I get it now. These people weren’t ‘creepy bloggers,’ they were ‘solid, law-abiding Americans,’ Noah said. “And nobody is allowed to kill cops except for the people who respect cops. They can do whatever they want.”

“The point is, you guys clearly don’t care about cops,” he added. “You only care about the idea of using cops to keep Black people in their place. So please, miss me with that bullshit.”

