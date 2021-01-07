comScore

Pro-Trump Rioter Bragged to Police About Vandalizing and Looting Speaker Pelosi’s Office Without Punishment

By Leia IdlibyJan 7th, 2021, 10:52 am

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

A pro-Trump rioter managed to vandalize and loot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office during Wednesday’s attack on the United States Capitol without any punishment.

He was later identified as Northwest Arkansas native Richard Barnett after he bragged to reporters about his successful raid, willingly sharing his information with them.

Talking to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg, Barnett revealed that he “put a quarter on her desk” after stealing an envelope from Pelosi’s office because he’s “not a thief.”

Unconcerned with the punishment he could face for the clear crime, Barnett posed for photos with the envelope, which he also claimed to have bled on:

“I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk,” Barnett told Rosenberg, later revealing that when the police arrived with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left.”

Washington Post reporter Jon Swaine also exposed Barnett for being a self-proclaimed white nationalist who had prepared for “a violent death” prior to the attack on the Capitol.

“I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” Barnett wrote in a Facebook post, adding in another that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood,” and was “not afraid to go out the same way.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: