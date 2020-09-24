Trevor Noah Warns That Trump Will Try to Sway the Vote: He’s Going ‘To Grab the Election By The P*ssy’

Late-night host Trevor Noah warned his viewers that President Donald Trump is planning to interfere in the 2020 election in order to sway the vote, joking that “We don’t need to wait for Russia to undermine America’s election because America’s president is already doing it himself.”

Noah played a video montage of the several times Trump has warned against election day delays, joking that Americans have become experts at waiting for results due to the coronavirus.

“I mean we’ve been doing it for coronavirus tests for months now. You know it’s actually funny how when it comes to election results Trump is like ‘Americans can’t wait this long for important information,’ but when you ask about his tax returns it’s like ‘it’s a delicate process,’” Noah said.

The host then referenced an Atlantic article by Barton Gellman, which predicts that the Trump administration will try to sway the election in November by dragging out the vote count for 35 days — the point at which states are required to certify their electors. Waiting that long to determine the election results would allow mostly Republican legislators to pick a slate of electors themselves.

“Once again Donald Trump is the black light on America’s democracy. Thanks to him, everyone is now seeing how America’s system relies on good faith in order to succeed,” Noah added. “Because this is 2020 and everything is a nightmare, it turns out Trump doesn’t even need to prove mail-in ballots are invalid in order for him to snatch the election away. All he needs to do is prolong the fight.”

Noah noted that foreign adversaries may try to take advantage of the fact that votes won’t come in until after election day due to the number of mail-in ballots used amid the coronavirus pandemic. “What they’ll try and do is use that to convince voters that the election results aren’t valid,” he explained.

“Basically what I’m saying is Donald Trump is trying to grab the election by the p*ssy and America needs to pull a Melania and slap that tiny hand away,” Noah quipped.

Watch above, via YouTube.

