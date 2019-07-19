While speaking to reporters in the White House today, President Donald Trump discussed his plans to help rap star A$AP Rocky with his assault case in Sweden, which the East Harlem artist is currently locked up for.

The president said he has “already started” talks with Swedish authorities to free the rapper — a move he was talked into making after “many, many members of the African-American community called … [and] said could you help?”

“So I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country,” Trump added. “When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we’re all one.”

After again noting that “so many people” called the White House “asking me to help A$AP Rocky,” the president gave credit to First Lady Melania Trump for first bringing the issue to him.

“Actually, the one that knew about A$AP Rocky was first was our First Lady — she told me, ‘Can you help A$AP Rocky?’ You want to give a statement on that?” the president said, to which the first lady replied, “I’ve been working with the State Department. We hope to get him home soon.”

The Praise The Lord rapper, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, was first locked up in early July after fighting a man he claims was stalking him. After the man refused to stop following Mayers and his crew, the rapper was caught on video beating up the alleged stalker. Much of the incident was captured on a live stream.

The artist visited Sweden ahead of the artist’s European summer tour — which has since been posted pone. Mayers, whose team says he was forced to stay in solitary confinement by Swedish authorities, faces up to six years in prison should be found guilty of the assault charges.

