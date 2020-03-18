President Donald Trump today announced a number of new actions the White House is taking to address the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, POTUS announced, “The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.”

“So we’re working very closely with Dr. Ben Carson and everybody from HUD.”

The president also announced today he’s invoking the Defense Production Act as part of the US response.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]