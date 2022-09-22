Trump Bemoans Influx of Venezuelan Immigrants He Says Are ‘Poisoning’ the Country Under Biden

Former President Donald Trump said if he were to be elected again in 2024, he would correct the country’s course after four years of President Joe Biden.

But he complained an influx of immigrants from Venezuela would be a hurdle he said would be difficult for him to overcome.

In the second part of his lengthy interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump was asked about the potential of a second White House term.

“If you were going to run again and win, if you were to win and became president, you would only be able to serve one term,” Hannity said. “How long do you believe you could get things back to where you had it when you left?”

Trump responded, “Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals.”

Hannity cut him off, and asked, “Would you deport them?”

Trump did not hold his cards about his immigration close to the vest. He said if he runs and wins, he would carry out mass deportations:

The bad ones I would deport, yeah. The bad ones I would deport. Millions and millions of people have – they’re are poisoning our country. They’re poisoning – I’d like to be nice about it. Yesterday, I heard that Venezuela is emptying their prisons out into the United States. Now, I wasn’t that shocked because other countries have been doing it and I’ve been reading about it and seeing it. So, I’m almost surprised it took them so long, but Venezuela is emptying their prison population into the United States going right through the border like nothing.

Trump concluded, “We’re poisoning our country, and it’s very hard to come back from that.”

His comments came a week after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis (R) flew 48 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas.

The former president has not yet announced if he will seek another term in the White House.

Watch above, via Fox News.

