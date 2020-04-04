Trump Calls Media Critics ‘Bad for the World’, Tells Press Get Coronavirus Crisis Over With ‘THEN Go Back To Your Fake News’

At Saturday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump once again lit into the media over reporting on his administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every decision that we’re making is made to save lives. It’s really our sole consideration, we want to save lives. We want as few lives lost as possible,” said Trump, leading into his remarks about the press.

“It’s therefore critical that certain media outlets stop spreading false rumors and spreading fear and even panic with the public. It’s just incredible,” said Trump, shaking his head, “I could name them, but, it’s the same ones. Always the same ones.”

“I guess they’re looking for ratings, I don’t know what they’re looking for,” he said. “So bad for our country.”

He then said that the media’s approval ratings with the public are “the lowest they’ve ever been.”

“It’s so bad for our country, so bad for the world,” said the president. “Ought to put it together for a while, get this over with and then go back to your fake news.”

