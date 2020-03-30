Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade on Monday teed up President Donald Trump with a question on reporting that China, Russia and Iran are churning out disinformation on the coronavirus. He was likely surprised by the president’s response.

“According to the Washington Post, Russia, Iran and China are going to a sophisticated disinformation campaign essentially blaming us around the world for our bad response, and for actually causing the virus, using the same principles they used to infiltrate our 2016 election,” Kilmeade said. “We’re the best at this. How long are we going to let these countries get away with that? And do we have a counter-strategy, like the truth, to tell the rest of the world?”

“Number one, you don’t know what they’re doing, and when you read it in the Washington Post, you don’t believe it,” Trump replied. “I believe very little when I see it. I see stories in the Washington Post that are so fake and are so phony. I have stories that are such fake stuff, and that’s number one.”

“Well I believe they’re doing it,” Kilmeade said. “But you know China has already done this.”

Trump suggested in response that the United States is just as guilty as China when it comes to spreading disinformation.

“They do it and we do it, and we call them different things,” Trump said. “And I make statements that are very strong against China, including the Chinese Virus, which has been going on for a long time. I mean, I wouldn’t say they were thrilled with that statement when they said our soldiers did it. They said our soldiers did it. I said you mean the Chinese virus? And all of a sudden they call and they say let’s talk nicely.” ”

“Hey, every country does it, but they build it up,” Trump added, before turning back to the Post: “When I read things in the Washington Post, I can tell you stories that they write that are just the opposite.”

“They will do anything they can to hurt this presidency, and yet, here we are with the best numbers we’ve ever had. I don’t even understand it when you can get such fake news from. The New York Times is a totally dishonest paper, they are dishonest people. Washington Post, same thing. I’m trying to figure out for three and a half years, who is more dishonest, who is more corrupt? The Washington Post or the New York Times. When I figure it out I’ll let you know we’ll have a special.”

Kilmeade chuckled and the interview moved on. Watch above, via Fox News.

