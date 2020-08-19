President Donald Trump was confronted right at the top of his Wednesday press conference about his support among people who believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece asked Trump about what he thinks about the movement.

Trump immediately responded by saying he doesn’t “know much” about it except that “they like me very much.” He said they’re people who are very concerned about what they’re seeing on the streets of cities like Portland.

Pettypiece then had to explain to Trump what the QAnon conspiracy actually is:

“It’s the belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind?”

“I haven’t heard that,” Trump responded. “Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?”

He added, “If I can help save the world from problems, I willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there. And we are, actually. We’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow.”

