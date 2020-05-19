President Donald Trump defended his comments about taking hydroxychloroquine and called a study on the risks of the drug a “Trump enemy statement.”

One reporter asked him why it’s “okay for you to promote the use of this drug when you’re not a doctor,” noting the FDA’s own warning from a few weeks ago.

As the president spoke, he remarked, “If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape. They were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement.”

Trump continued to defend the use of hydroxychloroquine, calling it an “additional level of safety” for people.

After his comments yesterday, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was so shocked that he warned viewers about the studies and the serious risks. Trump slammed Cavuto in response and went off on “anti-Trump people” at Fox News.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]