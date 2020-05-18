comScore

Trump Blasts ‘Anti-Trump People’ at Fox After Cavuto Hydroxychloroquine Pushback: ‘Looking for a New Outlet!’

By Josh FeldmanMay 18th, 2020, 10:11 pm

After President Donald Trump announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was incredibly stunned and took a few minutes to warn viewers about the side effects.

Those who took it, in a vulnerable population, including those with respiratory or other conditions, they died. I want to stress again — they died. If you are in a risky population here and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or, in a worst-case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress that enough. This will kill you,” he said.

Based on his retweeting tonight, it’s clear the president wasn’t exactly happy to hear what the Fox News anchor had to say:

As you can see, the president shared a fair number of tweets that were all critical of Cavuto.

Well, almost all…

Trump went on to declare that “Fox News is no longer the same,” decrying “anti-Trump people” at the network and saying, “Looking for a new outlet!”

