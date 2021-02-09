comScore Trump Lawyer Bruce Castor Baffles Viewers
Trump Defense Lawyer Baffles Viewers With Confounding, Meandering Opening Argument: ‘Just… Ad-Libbing?’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 9th, 2021, 4:09 pm

Bruce Castor, one of the lawyers representing former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, gave an opening statement Tuesday that baffled a great deal of political observers.

Castor spent a lot of time talking at remarkable length about history and talking up the Senate and saying that senators are patriots (as you can see in the MSNBC video above) and Athens and Nebraska and the British system and a lot more.

