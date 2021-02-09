CNN to Host Biden Town Hall, President’s First Official Trip Since Inauguration

President Joe Biden’s first official trip since his inauguration will be a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 16th, the network announced Tuesday.

Anderson Cooper will moderate the CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden, which will air live from the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee. According to CNN, the audience will be there by invitation only, and the event will follow social distancing and safety guidelines and regulations.

Biden is expected to address plans to contain the coronavirus, and efforts to jumpstart the economy.

The town hall will air at 8:00 p.m. across multiple CNN platforms, including CNN en Español, CNN International, and CNN.com.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]