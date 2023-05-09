Trump Delivers Ominous Warning Ahead of CNN Showdown: ‘Could Turn Into a Disaster for All, Including Me’

Former President Donald Trump promoted CNN’s Town Hall he is set to participate in on Wednesday, but could not resist insulting the network and suggesting some sort of “deal.”

Since announcing the event last week to be moderated by rising star Kaitlan Collins, CNN has received criticism from progressive precincts over giving a platform to the former president, who claims the 2020 election was stolen baselessly. Those reckless comments led to the seditious attack on the Capitol by his supporters on January 6.

Trump posted on social media early Tuesday morning a message that both promoted the event and insulted the network as “desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again.” Trump wrote on Truth Social:

I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!

As promotions go, there is no question this is an effective one. Who DOESN’T want to tune in to see if this event would be a “disaster for all,” including Trump? It’s almost as if this guy has experience in reality television drama.

Skeptics will latch on to Trump’s comments, “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” which certainly raises a question of what sort of deal was made. Skeptics of another stripe, however, will note that Trump baselessly says false things all the time and so any claim he makes should be taken with a large shaker of salt.

Mediaite asked CNN what deal was offered to Trump they replied “An opportunity to connect with New Hampshire voters via live televised CNN Town Hall event.”

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently defended Trump’s booking in a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box in a conversation with Joe Kernan:

Kernen: Because I want to talk about CNN and I want to talk about the cable news wars and what former President Trump is going to be on CNN? Zaslav: Yeah, he should be. Kernen: You should be. You know, you’ve already gotten criticism. Remember what John Malone said. Let’s get some real journalists. Now you try to get some real journalists and you’re getting hit CNN for getting rid of. Zaslav: CNN has the greatest journalists and the largest group of journalists in the world in in the Ukraine, Poland and Russia. We have over 86 people on the ground. We’re not reporting from a desk. Kernen: Do you see an opportunity, given what happened at some of your competitors? Zaslav: We ave a divided government. Right? We need to hear both voices. That’s what you see. Republicans are on the air on CNN, Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard.

As I wrote before, this is as close a distillation of the vision of CNN CEO Chris Licht as we’ve seen and a reasonable argument for a pathway towards healing our nation’s partisan divisions. Of course, there is just as likely a chance that his appearance on CNN could further divide us, but that’s why people will tune in to watch.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com