Fox News’ Special Report aired another preview of President Donald Trump’s big interview with Chris Wallace, this one focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallace questioned the president on personal and national mask-wearing, asking, “The CDC says that everybody wore a mask for 4 to 6 weeks, we could get it under control. Do you regret not wearing a mask in public from the start and would you consider — will you consider a national mandate that people need to wear masks?”

“No, I want people to have a certain freedom,” Trump answered, “and I don’t believe in that, no. And I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wore a mask, everything disappears.”

He pointed to past statements from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the surgeon general about not wearing masks — both have since been very vocal in telling people they should be wearing masks — and even said, “As you know, masks cause problems too.”

“With that being said,” Trump added, “I’m a believer in masks. I think masks are good.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]