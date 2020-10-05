President Donald Trump’s doctors gave another update from Walter Reed after he tweeted that he would be leaving later today.

Dr. Sean Conley started by saying, ‘Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve. He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. He’ll receive another dose of remdesivir here today, and then we plan to get him home.”

He said it’s been over 72 hours since the president last had a fever, and said his oxygen levels are normal.

Conely added that Trump “may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” but added, “The team and I agree that all his evaluations, and more importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7.”

The other doctors treating the president spoke, with Dr. Jason Blaylock saying, “[We] have worked with various laboratories in the area, state of the art facilities… on obtaining advanced diagnostic testing to really inform the White House medical team of both the status of the president as well as his ability to transmit the virus to others.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

