Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba had a dramatic showdown with CNN’s Don Lemon when confronted with questions about the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal.

Habba spoke with Lemon on CNN This Morning, sparring with him over Trump’s incoming arraignment for falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money case. Habba continued her boss’ attacks on the indictment, calling it “a bunch of garbage,” while Lemon pushed back by noting that the contents have not yet been revealed to anyone.

From there, Lemon brought up the Washington Post’s new report that the Justice Department has gathered fresh evidence of possible obstruction by Trump in the classified documents investigation. The evidence suggests that the former president “personally examined at least some of those boxes” containing classified documents that were moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after a subpoena demanded their return.

“Do you know whether he reviewed certain classified documents after receiving the subpoena?” Lemon asked Habba.

“No. I have nothing to do with that case. I do not know,” Habba answered.

Lemon pushed back, and the conversation spiraled from there:

Lemon: You don’t know if he — because you actually looked through some of the documents, correct? Habba: No. That’s inaccurate. I did a search for the attorney general case. You’re confusing the facts. Lemon: Well, if you looked at the office in the residence, and you did not see any documents? Habba: No. I wasn’t looking for classified documents, no. And I think you could read my affidavit. It’s public record. No, I was looking for tax documents on another garbage case by Letitia James. Lemon: Okay, so in response to a request for a separate legal matter for the attorney general, Letitia James, that you just brought up. You swore that on May 5, 2022 that you diligently searched respondent’s personal office — meaning Donald Trump’s located at Mar-a-Lago — including all desks, drawers, file cabinets, etc. Six days later, the DOJ would subpoena Trump for classified documents. If you did a diligent search, Alina, wouldn’t you have seen the trove of classified documents that were eventually found there? Habba: No, because if you look at the scope of what I did and what I was looking for, it was not classified documents, and it had nothing to do with this case. I was looking for tax documents. Lemon: Okay, so even if they were there, you don’t think that you would have recognized them? Is that what you’re saying? Habba: I don’t know, but I know that I’m not in a deposition right now, and I’m not going to continue with this conversation.

Habba deflected by blasting “our corrupt system” again concerning the hush money indictment. Lemon shot back by reminding her, “You’re representing a Trump legal team. The former president is in a series of legal threats right now, including the hush money payments, the DOJ classified documents, the Georgia election, the DOJ January 6th probe.”

“You’re here to answer those questions,” he said. “I’m just asking you questions on television respectfully. So if we could just stick to the facts.”

Watch Habba’s response to that above via CNN.

