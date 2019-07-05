comScore

Trump Mocked For Claiming Revolutionary Armies ‘Took Over the Airports’ During July 4th Speech

By Colby HallJul 5th, 2019, 7:03 am

President Donald Trump made the mistaken claim that Revolutionary military forces “took over airports” during his controversial Fourth of July speech Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial.

Lauding the efforts of military forces of 1775, Trump said:

In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our army manned the [unclear], it [unclear] the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do. And at Fort McHenry, under “the rockets red glare,” it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant.

Of course, there were no airports in 1775 as the Wright brothers did not fly the first plane until 1903.

It’s not yet clear if the speech gaffe was a result of poorly research speech writers or if the Teleprompter was misread by President Trump due to the relatively heavy rain that affected the Fourth of July celebration.

Blue checked Twitter predictably had a field day with Trump’s gaffe, a few tweets of which have been assembled below for your reading pleasure.

