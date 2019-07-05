President Donald Trump made the mistaken claim that Revolutionary military forces “took over airports” during his controversial Fourth of July speech Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial.

Lauding the efforts of military forces of 1775, Trump said:

In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our army manned the [unclear], it [unclear] the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do. And at Fort McHenry, under “the rockets red glare,” it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant.

Of course, there were no airports in 1775 as the Wright brothers did not fly the first plane until 1903.

It’s not yet clear if the speech gaffe was a result of poorly research speech writers or if the Teleprompter was misread by President Trump due to the relatively heavy rain that affected the Fourth of July celebration.

Blue checked Twitter predictably had a field day with Trump’s gaffe, a few tweets of which have been assembled below for your reading pleasure.

Freedom loving Americans find it regrettable that not a single classic movie from liberal Hollywood depicts when the George Washington Army successfully manned the amperts, ranned the ramparts, and took over the airports. https://t.co/6jsiyOwbf8 — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) July 5, 2019

In a curious development in the history of the American revolution, it appears we had an as yet undiscovered yet decisive factor in turning the tide in favour of Washington’s Army: the failure of the Royal Airforce to secure critical airfields in 1781 :) https://t.co/uRN25dh8U2 — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) July 5, 2019

He said the army took over the airports in the War of 1812, and that’s how we got the Star Spangled Banner. I’m pretty sure he was in a fugue state, Ari. https://t.co/SFhhjWZqXB — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 5, 2019

Trump’s misreading of basic facts of US history he appeared to encounter for the first time on the teleprompter led him to claim that Congress named the Continental Army “after” George Washington, who defeated Cornwallis “of” Yorktown, and the US army took over “airports” in 1814 https://t.co/CMYhbGwqeC — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) July 5, 2019

Fact check: there were no airports in 1775.#MoronPresidenthttps://t.co/OxwhMT6htV — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 5, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com