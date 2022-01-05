Trump Nixed Jan 6th Press Conference After Lindsey Graham, Laura Ingraham Advised Him to Cancel It: Report

Former President Donald Trump canceled the press conference he was going to have on January 6th after several of his political allies recommended he not go through with it, according to a new report.

Trump announced the cancellation of his Mar-a-Lago press conference in an angry statement on Tuesday night where he lobbed several attacks on the media and the House Select Committee for January 6th. Concurrently, Axios reported that Trump and his Republican congressional allies were divided about whether it was a good idea for him to speak on the anniversary of the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overthrow his 2020 election defeat.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) confirmed to Axios that he recommended in a recent golf outing with Trump that the press conference be canceled.

“Graham said Trump brought up the subject and the senator told him ‘there could be peril in doing a news conference,'” Jonathan Swan writes. “‘Best to focus on election reform instead.'”

From there, the report focuses on Ingraham, whose January 6th comments have drawn great interest lately due to revelations that she and her Fox News colleagues begged for Trump to call off his rioting supporters a year ago. As she spoke to Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) on Monday, Ingraham telegraphed that Trump’s upcoming press conference was ill-advised.

“Some things were horrific that happened and shouldn’t have happened that day,” Ingraham said to Banks. “Is it smart for President Trump to do a rally on that particular day, versus next week or the week before?”

Watch Banks’ answer above, via Fox News.

