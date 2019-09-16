Trump Reportedly Silenced G7 Leaders With Stories About Kim Jong Un’s Reaction to ‘Little Rocket Man’ Tweets

A new report from last month’s G7 summit says President Donald Trump repeatedly created awkward moments with his fellow world leaders by regaling them with stories about his dealings with Kim Jong Un.

Buzzfeed News has reported that Trump spoke with his peers at the last two G7 meetings, he embarked on extended soliloquies with warm words about the North Korean tyrant. The piece states that when G7 discussions arrived at the topic of the hermit kingdom, Trump left his fellow leaders “mostly speechless” by speaking for 10 minutes about how much better his relationship with Kim has gotten since the days where he insulted Kim as “Little Rocket Man.”

From the article:

When Trump first met Kim, in Singapore in June last year, the two men talked about the tweets that Trump had posted in 2017, nicknaming the North Korean leader “Little Rocket Man.” In Trump’s retelling, during a back and forth exchange about the name calling the two men had engaged in over many months before the meeting in Singapore — “You called me fat… and then you called me this…,” — Kim asks Trump why he’d called him that. “Don’t you know Elton John? It’s a great song,” the president, who is a big fan of the British musician, says. To which Kim responds, “But you called me ‘little.’” Then comes Trump’s punchline: “That’s what he didn’t like!”

The report cites a source claiming that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to interject during Trump’s monologue, the other world leaders (who heard this story at last year’s summit) “just sat back, and didn’t know what to say.” The source also expressed wonderment over Trump’s “childish fascination with brutality,” recalling how the president called Kim a “great guy” while gushing over his rise to power.

In Trump’s latest public comments about Kim, he shrugged off North Korea’s most recent weapons tests and spoke of how their government “wanted nothing to do with” his recently fired national security adviser, John Bolton. “I don’t blame Kim Jong Un,” Trump said on the latter subject.

