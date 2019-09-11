President Donald Trump today addressed the ouster of John Bolton and laid out the issues he had with his national security adviser, including comments Bolton made about dealing with North Korea.

Back in April 2018, Bolton talked in an interview about applying the “Libyan model” to North Korea on denuclearization. North Korea issued a fiery statement denouncing Bolton’s comments and Trump ultimately distanced himself from what Bolton said.

Fast-forward to more than a year later, and Trump made it clear he really had a problem with Bolton’s comments and said he doesn’t blame Kim Jong Un for his response:

“We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the ‘Libyan model.’ And he made a mistake. As soon as he mentioned that, the Libyan model, what a disaster. Take a look at what happened to Gaddafi with the Libyan model. And he’s using that to make a deal with North Korea? And I don’t blame Kim Jong-Un for what he said after that. And he wanted nothing to do with John Bolton. That’s not a question of being tough. That’s a question of being not smart to say something like that.”

He added, “I wish John the best. We actually got along very well.”

