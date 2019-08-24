During an impromptu press conference while in France for the G7 Summit, President Donald Trump again cited a “very good” relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong un and shrugged off the country’s latest short-range missile launch: “He likes testing missiles.”

Responding to a question about what was the sixth short-range ballistic missile test by North Korea in the past month, Trump expressed no dismay about the act that violated United Nations resolutions. The two projectiles, launched last Friday, flew 143 miles before crashing into the ocean.

Trump has previously dismissed the strategic importance of these types of short-range weapons tests since they are not designed to carry a nuclear payload and lack the capability of reaching the United States. According to several United Nations resolutions, North Korea is banned from testing ballistic missile technology.

“I think that we have a very good relationship. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said of the North Korean dictator, who he has repeatedly praised in the past. “That could always change, but we’ll see what happens. Kim Jong un has been, you know, pretty straight with me, I think, and we are going to see what’s going on, what’s happening. He likes testing missiles. But we never restricted short range missiles. We’ll see what happens. Many nations test those missiles. We tested a very big one the other day as you probably noticed.”

Trump was referring to a new, ground-launched Tomahawk missile test conducted by the US five days ago. That type of missile had been banned by the INF treaty for decades, but the Trump administration formally withdrew from that pact with Russia three weeks ago.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

