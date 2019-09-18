During his visit to a border wall site this afternoon, President Donald Trump went off on John Bolton after reporting that his ex-national security adviser has already started blasting his foreign policy.

Earlier today Politico reported on a private lunch where Bolton unloaded to donors about the president’s approach on Iran and North Korea, among other things.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported tonight that, per one attendee, Bolton “didn’t have anything positive to say” about Trump.

The attendee said Bolton “didn’t have anything positive to say about Trump” https://t.co/k5Zq9Kc1Ei — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 18, 2019

One reporter brought up to Trump how Bolton was critical of him today on Iran and on Afghanistan.

“I was critical of John Bolton,” Trump said, “for getting us involved with a lot of other people in the Middle East. We’ve spent $7.5 trillion in the Middle East, and you ought to ask a lot of people about that. We are doing it the right way… the smart way.”

“We will see what we will see,” he continued. “John was not able to work with anybody and a lot of people disagreed with his ideas. And a lot of people were very critical that I brought him on in the first place because of the fact that he was so in favor of going into the Middle East, and he got stuck in quicksand. We became policemen for the Middle East, and it’s ridiculous.”

You can watch above (starting around the 37:50 mark), via Fox News.

