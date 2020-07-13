Trump Says He Has ‘Good Relationship’ With Fauci After White House Trashes Him: We Don’t ‘Always Agree’

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to say he has a “good relationship” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, following the release of a White House statement by an anonymous official going after the credibility of their own top infectious disease expert.

The statement, sent to a number of news outlets, listed a number of statements from Fauci early on, with the observation that some in the White House are concerned about the number of times he’s been wrong.

Trump said following a White House event on Monday, “I have a good relationship with Dr. Fauci. I have for a long time, from the beginning. I find him to be a very nice person.”

He went on to say, “I don’t always agree with him. I closed the border, as you know, to China, I did a ban on China. Heavily infected. We saved tens and thousands of lives. So Dr. Fauci will admit that it was a good decision. It was very early, that was in January. Long before it was thought of as the right thing to do.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

