Trump Says ‘I Haven’t Touched My Face in Weeks’ at Coronavirus Meeting: ‘I Miss It’

President Donald Trump took questions Wednesday morning at a meeting with airline executives concerned about coronavirus.

As they spoke to reporters about what people need to do, the president remarked, “I haven’t touched my face in weeks. I miss it.”

People in the room laughed.

After Trump’s comment, a C-SPAN producer posted this photo to Twitter:

Here’s President Trump on Monday during a coronavirus meeting https://t.co/yA7mJ2qjBL pic.twitter.com/kM4e4aDqdU — Tyler Bartlam (@tylerbartlam5) March 4, 2020

The New York Times this week reported on how getting people “to stop touching the facial mucous membranes” is a difficult task and the more people think about not touching their faces, “the more their eyes twitch and their nose itches”:

To break the face-touching habit, try using a tissue if you need to scratch your nose or rub your eyes. Wearing makeup may reduce face touching, since it may make you more mindful of not smudging it. One study found that women touched their faces far less when they wore makeup. Another solution: Try to identify triggers for face touching, like dry skin or itchy eyes, and use moisturizers or eye drops to treat those conditions so you are less likely to rub or scratch your face.

