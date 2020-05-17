President Donald Trump responded Sunday to comments by his predecessor Barack Obama criticizing the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his commencement address to students on Saturday, Obama criticized the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

One reporter asked Trump this afternoon, “Former president Obama seems to suggest that you aren’t even pretending to be in charge. What’s your response?”

The president, after not initially hearing the question, ripped his successor:

“Look, he was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

