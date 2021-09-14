Trump Tears Into George W. Bush on Foreign Policy: ‘He Got on the Aircraft Carrier and He Made a Fool Out Of Himself’

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Newsmax on Tuesday and lit into former President George W. Bush for remarks he made on Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Speaking at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Bush said that “violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home” share “the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.” Many suspect Bush was alluding to the type of domestic extremists who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

“I heard President Bush’s speech over the weekend,” Trump told Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, “And I said, this is the guy that got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and he didn’t win, because he could have won and he didn’t win. Remember, he got on the aircraft carrier and he made a fool out of himself,” said Trump, referring to Bush’s speech on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln just weeks after the Iraq war began in 2003. A premature “Mission Accomplished” banner hung behind him.

“President Bush made the single biggest mistake in the history of our country,” Trump continued. “And that’s getting into the quicksand of the Middle East. And then he couldn’t finish the job, and now he’s lecturing us.”

Trump went on to say that Bush was suggesting that Al Qaeda is less dangerous than than certain people “who love our country.” Apropos of nothing, Trump criticized Bush for failing to mention Black Lives Matter and Antifa, who “killed a lot of people.”

Trump claimed that “nothing happens” to left wing rioters,”But they go after the right, and it’s a disgrace. President Bush should apologize to the people of our country.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

