George W. Bush Connects Domestic and Foreign Terrorists in 9/11 Anniversary Speech: ‘Children of the Same Foul Spirit’

Former President George W. Bush warned of the dangers of domestic terrorism in his speech to memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Bush delivered his remarks on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. As the former president recalled the horrors of 9/11 and America’s resilience after that day, he also said there is “growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within.”

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” said Bush. “But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Bush may have been partly alluding to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, where supporters of Donald Trump — fueled by his election lies — violently tried to stop Congress from officially certifying the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden. This also comes after multiple government figures have repeatedly warned that domestic terrorism and white nationalism pose a security threat to the country.

Bush also used part of his speech to lament that America has the sense of unity the public had in the aftermath of 9/11.

“When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own,” he said. “A malign force seems at work in our common life… so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together.”

Watch above (start at 3:30), via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com