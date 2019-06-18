AURN White House correspondent April Ryan confronted President Donald Trump over the exonerated Central Park Five, but Trump refused to apologize for his past demands that they be executed, claiming that “They admitted their guilt.”

During a brief pool spray as Trump departed for Orlando, Florida Tuesday afternoon, Ryan asked Trump “Mr. President, will you apologize to the Central Park Five?” and added “They’ve been exonerated, there have been videos shown about the case, when you came out with a full page ad saying that they should die, that they deserved the death penalty.”

“Why do you bring that question up now?” Trump asked. “It’s an interesting time to bring it up.”

“You have people on both sides of that,” Trump continued. “They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein, and you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.”

The so-called Central Park Five were falsely accused of a brutal rape, but were later completely exonerated when another suspect was identified through DNA evidence, and a court found that the confessions to which Trump referred were coerced.

Despite their complete exoneration, Trump has refused to apologize, has consistently insisted that the city of New York should not have settled for wrongly imprisoning the five men, and as recently as 2016 continued to insist they were guilty.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

