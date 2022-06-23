A former White House lawyer colorfully told a Department of Justice official he’d be breaking the law by implementing his plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Jan. 6 committee presented additional testimony on Thursday showing the extent of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power by claiming the election had been rigged against him.

Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) noted that after he lost, Trump sought allies in the Justice Department to help make his case. Eventually, an environmental lawyer named Jeffrey Clark said he would be willing to take up the cause. Trump’s problem was that Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen refused to go along with it. As a result, Trump considered firing Rosen and replacing him with Clark.

The committee presented video testimony of Eric Herschmann, who said Clark explained what he would do as acting attorney general to overturn the election:

And when he finished discussing what he planned on doing, I said, “Good, fucking”—excuse me, sorry, “Effing a-hole. Congratulations, you just admitted your first step or act you’d take as attorney general would be committing a felony and violating Rule 6(e). You’re clearly the right candidate for this job.”

Kinzinger reacted by noting Clark’s lack of credentials.

“What was his only qualification?” the congressman asked. “That he would do whatever the president wanted him to do. Including overthrowing a free and a fair democratic election.”

Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone called a letter from Clark claiming the DOJ had evidence of widespread election fraud “a murder-suicide pact.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com