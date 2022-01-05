Tucker Carlson Accuses Ted Cruz of ‘Repeating the Talking Points That Merrick Garland Has Written’ About the Capitol Riot

Tucker Carlson opened Wednesday’s show by again mocking the idea that the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was an “insurrection.” But this time he raised the stakes and criticized Republicans who talk about the event in stark and solemn words.

At one point, the Fox News host singled out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for criticism and accused him of repeating the “talking points” that President Joe Biden’s attorney general had “written.” Earlier in the day, Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke at the Department of Justice and discussed the storming of the Capitol. He called the incident “an unprecedented attack on the seat of our democracy.”

Carlson said that Republican senators are “busy repeating the talking points that Merrick Garland has written for them. Here’s one example.”

The host rolled a clip of Cruz speaking during a committee hearing this week.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” said the senator. “And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.”

Carlson reacted by denying Cruz’s claim the Capitol riot constituted a violent terrorist attack.

“Now let’s be honest,” Carlson said. “Everyone who’s conservative appreciates Ted Cruz. You may not like him. But you’ve gotta appreciate him. He’s legitimately smart. He’s one of the more articulate people to serve in the Congress, maybe the most articulate. He doesn’t use a single word by accident. Every word Ted Cruz uses is used intentionally. He’s a lawyer.

“He described January 6th as a violent terrorist attack. Of all the things January 6th was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry! So why are you telling us it was, Ted Cruz?”

Carlson concluded, “What the hell’s going on here? You’re making us think, maybe the Republican Party is as worthless as we suspected it was. That can’t be true. Reassure us, please, Ted Cruz.”

