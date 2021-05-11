Tucker Carlson Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Dr. Fauci, Claims He Let Covid Pandemic Happen

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed Monday night that Dr. Anthony Fauci allowed the coronavirus pandemic to happen, and he demanded that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director be criminally investigated over it.

After a week of dishonest fear-mongering about the safety of Covid vaccines, Carlson led his Monday show with a harangue about mask-wearing, which took aim at Fauci for making the fairly innocuous prediction on Meet The Press that people might choose to wear masks in the future to avoid contracting the flu or other respiratory illnesses.

“In other words, never. You’re never taking off the mask,” Carlson interpreted. “Get ready for a lifetime of filthy wet cotton covering your mouth, reduced oxygen flow to your brain, and a world where every stranger looks the same because no one has a face.”

Carlson went on to say that “Fauci is punishing the country” with his “authoritarian germ hysterical,” but then he asked if Fauci is “trying to divert attention from himself and his own role in the Covid-19 pandemic?”

This was the prelude to a broader dive into a dubious theory advanced by fringe outlets, pushed by Trump supporters and challenged by fact-checkers: The claim that Fauci helped create the coronavirus by funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Carlson cited a Medium article written by former New York Times editor Nicholas Wade that explored the Wuhan lab leak theory for the origin of Covid. The piece notes that in 2014, the NIAID gave a $3.4 million research grant to the research group EcoHealth Alliance, which hired the Wuhan Institute to do research on bat viruses.

Wade proposes that Fauci may have signed off on the grant by circumventing a moratorium on “gain of function” research, a practice that involves increasing a pathogen’s virulence in order to study its effect on people. However, the National Institute of Health said they reviewed the grant and determined it did not go towards funding “gain-of-function” research. What’s more, most scientists still believe the coronavirus emerged naturally. Ultimately, there remains scant evidence tying Fauci to the origins of the Covid pandemic.

And while the lab leak theory remains a theory, Carlson presented it on his show as nearly proven, and Fauci’s role in it potentially criminal.

“This wouldn’t have happened if Tony Fauci didn’t allow it to happen,” Carlson proclaimed of the funding. In a story on Carlson’s monologue on the Fox News website, he accused Fauci explicitly of allowing the pandemic to happen. The host used that conclusion to demand Fauci be investigated for his alleged role in the pandemic.

He said on his show:

Who signed off on this? Tony Fauci, possibly along with Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, invoked that special exception in order to keep funding the Wuhan lab, and the deadly experiments that were going on there. The experiments that clearly went so wrong…In a functional country, there would be a criminal investigation into Tony Fauci’s role in the Covid pandemic that has killed millions and halted our country, changing it forever. So why isn’t there a criminal investigation into Tony Fauci’s role in this pandemic?

