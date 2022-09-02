Tucker Carlson Declares Taylor Lorenz ‘The Ideological Anchor’ of The Biden White House: ‘It’s Not Marxism, It’s Whining’

Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, lit into Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz on Wednesday night after President Joe Biden’s speech warning against the erosion of American democracy and extremism in the MAGA base.

Carlson warned his viewers that Biden is in fact the authoritarian with designs on a “one-party” system in the U.S., but he told them not to worry as “liberals are too incompetent to overthrow democracy.”

“It’s shocking. You may have trouble believing it’s even happening and yet it is live on television right now. And yet and here’s what we’re here to tell you. Believe it or not, there is an upside to this catastrophe,” Carlson began, responding to Biden’s speech which had taken place while Carlson was live on air.

“Even as you watch your beloved country take a turn you never imagined possible, there is reason for hope. American liberals may have obvious dictatorial ambitions. There’s no question they do,” he continued, adding:

Only would be dictators fear free speech and an armed population. But just because liberals long for a one-party state doesn’t mean they’re going to get one. They won’t. In the end, they don’t have the skills to pull that off. Liberals are too incompetent to overthrow democracy, and that’s obvious from history.

“Every successful authoritarian revolution has had two things in common: a coherent worldview and a competent military force,” Carlson then argued.

“Lenin, for example, Lenin had the writings of Karl Marx to provide an ideological justification for his revolution, and he had the military genius of Leon Trotsky to pull it off. Together, these two things were enough to topple the czar and take control of the world’s biggest country,” Carlson continued.

“For all his power, Joe Biden does not have these two things. Marx and Trotsky. No, Joe Biden has Taylor Lorenz and Mark Milley,” Carlson continued in a serious tone.

“Lorenz is the ideological anchor of the Biden White House. She’s its muse. It’s Che Guevara. They are inspired by her revolutionary fervor. But Taylor Lorenz does not write weighty books. Twitter is her canvas. And having surveyed her oeuvre, we can tell you that Lorenz’s main idea appears to be that anyone who doesn’t wear an N-95 mask in the shower is a racist,” Carlson continued, clearly having a little fun dispite his deadpan delivery.

“That’s the sum total of her ideology. Now, they’re probably several dozen people in Cambridge who agree with that, but it is hardly the basis of a popular movement. It’s not Marxism, it’s whining. So that’s a problem for Biden,” he concluded of Lorenz before moving on to General Milley.

Lorenz, who is often in the news for her online activity, has been a regular target of Carlson in the past year, so much so that her former employer, the New York Times, publicly condemned the “harassment and vitriol” resulting from his attacks.

“And then there’s Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley is Joe Biden’s Leon Trotsky, but without the brilliance or the cool mustache. Mark Milley is a buffoon,” Carlson declared.

“He couldn’t even manage to successfully withdraw forces from a country that wanted them to leave. Mark Milley’s only victories take place at lunch. Pizza is afraid of him. No one else is,” he continued, adding:

So these are the people who are trying to bring us a one-party state. For the next several minutes, we’d like to show you the face of Joe Biden’s revolution. It is heartening the next time you feel afraid for the future of this country. Next time you think these people actually want to hurt me because obviously they do. Remember who we’re talking about here, and you’ll feel better. You’re going to start staying with Joe Biden’s minister of information, a person called Karine Jean-Pierre. Karine Jean-Pierre may be the most self discrediting spokesman in the history of revolutionary politics. She makes Baghdad Bob from the Saddam years look dignified. She’s literally beyond belief.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

