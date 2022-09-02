Trump Sounds Alarm on ‘Awkward and Angry’ Biden: ‘Threatened America’ with ‘Possible Use of Military Force’

Former President Donald Trump warned his MAGA base of followers that President Joe Biden is coming for them and he might use military force!

Biden addressed that nation Thursday night outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia in what was largely considered a political speech just two months before the coming midterm elections. CNN and MSNBC ran the speech, though Fox News and networks did not.

The speech’s theme was a battle for the “soul of the nation,” and Biden called out the threat of MAGA extremism as an existential threat to democracy:

MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak in state after state, to give the power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election-deniers to undermine democracy itself. MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.

Trump apparently watched the speech and heard an “awkward and angry” President Biden. He took to Truth Social and also claimed he “threatened America, including the possible use. of military force.” It is not clear what Trump is referring to here but. he wrote:

If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!

Earlier, he tried to explain MAGA, suggesting that Biden doesn’t understand. Trump wrote:

Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!

According to Psychology Today, “projection is the process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person, animal, or object,” and is a term most commonly used to describe defensive projection—attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another.”

