Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Blood-Red Nazi Background’ of Biden’s Speech, Declares President’s Comments ‘Truly Nuts’

Tucker Carlson cast President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday day night as something akin to what one would have seen and heard in Nazi Germany.

Speaking at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden warned that “MAGA Republicans” pose a danger to democracy.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” the president said. “They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

He later added, “MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger, they thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth, but in the shadow of lies.”

Biden’s speech started shortly after Tucker Carlson Tonight kicked off on Fox News. The host ripped the speech before hearing what Biden said. Later in the show, Carlson played excerpts of Biden’s remarks and at one point said the aesthetics of the speech was reminiscent of Nazi imagery.

“We made fun of it at the top of the show because we really didn’t know how else to respond,” Carlson said. “But Joe Biden crossed into a very dangerous, very dangerous place. Tonight he declared in a speech in Philadelphia that anyone who disagrees with him is a threat to the country.”

Biden did not say that.

Carlson aired a clip of Biden saying, “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. The Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Carlson responded with derision.

“Yeah, they’re a threat, says the guy with the blood-red Nazi background and Marines standing behind him,” he said. “It’s totally immoral.”

He aired Biden’s line about “MAGA Republicans” who refuse to accept election results, as Trump has infamously not done regarding the 2020 election.

“This truly nuts and threatening to the future of the United States,” Carlson reacted. “It’s hard to believe he just did that, but he did.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com