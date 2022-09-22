Tucker Carlson Guest Who Predicted Ukraine’s Defeat in March Is Now Even More Confident Than Russian State TV

Objectively speaking, Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going well. Upon launching a full-scale invasion in February, the quick victory President Vladimir Putin expected has not panned out. Russian forces have been in a months-long slog and have little to show for the effort.

To wit, a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive has led to the recapturing of substantial chunks of territory in the northeastern part of the country. The capital city of Kyiv is not close to being seized. And on the Russian home front, Putin has called up 300,000 military reservists, which, if protests in Russia are any indication, has gone over poorly with many Russians.

It’s not clear whether Ukraine will succeed in defending some or all of its territory. Russia may ultimately “win,” however defined. But what is clear, is that retired Col. Douglas Macgregor will continue insisting the end for Ukraine is this close, just as he did six months ago.

“The war is really over for the Ukrainians,” Macgregor told Tucker Carlson on March 17. “They have been grounded to bits. There’s no question about that despite what we report on our mainstream media.” Macgregor even went so far as to say Russian forces “were too gentle” on the Ukrainians.

Macgregor has been speaking in this fashion for more than six months. On Thursday, he came back for more on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“Almost from the very first moments the Russians moved into eastern Ukraine, a succession of retired generals and political hacks in Washington and London and elsewhere have been declaring imminent victory for Ukraine,” Macgregor declared, citing no one in particular.

“Seven months later and the Ukrainian army is bled white,” he continued. “Tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded. Ukraine is really on the ropes and trying to create the illusion that that’s not the case.”

Macgregor spun Putin calling up reservists as a positive because it means the Russian president realizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unwilling to negotiate. He did not entertain the possibility that it may be an act of desperation. Moreover, he dinged the U.S. government, which has provided arms to Ukraine to help the country to defend itself.

He has been unwavering in his pronouncements that Ukraine is all but finished. The same cannot be said for people on Russian state television, however.

“We’re now at the point when we have to understand,” one municipal lawmaker stated on air, “it’s impossible to defeat Ukraine using those resources and colonial war methods with which Russia is trying to wage war, using contract soldiers, mercenaries, no mobilization.”

He added, “I’m suggesting peace talks about stopping the war, and moving on to dealing with political issues.”

Elsewhere on state TV, a member of the Russian parliament declared, “We have been dealt a very serious psychological blow.”

Another stated there have been “no advancements.”

Despite growing concern in Russia about the war, Macgregor insists Ukraine will fall very soon. If only the Russians were so optimistic.

Watch above via Fox News.

