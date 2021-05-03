Colleges across the country are mandating students be vaccinated, and Tucker Carlson reacted Monday by going on a rant saying people are being forced to get vaccines by “the authorities” who “will have total power over your body and mind” if they succeed.

Carlson has said on his show a few times in the last few months that he’s personally pro-vaccine, but he has been roundly criticized for recent stunning comments about masks and the need to continue vaccinating more people.

Carlson said Monday night that despite President Joe Biden saying they won’t require vaccine passports, “just because there is no official federal requirement to take the coronavirus vaccine does not mean that you and your family won’t be required to take it, with the full backing of the Biden administration, private industry and nonprofits may be forcing you to.”

“Why are schools doing this and it is it a good idea?” Carlson said. “From a medical standpoint, it’s hard to understand the reasoning behind this. As a group, young people are not at risk of dying from covid. Maybe more significant, huge numbers of college students have already been infected with the coronavirus. We know that. And therefore, they have natural immunity to it. So, why do these kids need the vaccine? No one has explained that.”

Things really went off the rails later on in the segment when Carlson told viewers, “They found our pressure point. If you disobey us, they’ve announced — and Barack Obama has affirmed them and so has Joe Biden — if you disobey, we will prevent your children from being educated.”

“That will work, by the way. Because short of arrest and imprisonment, keeping children out of school is the most coercive measurement the authorities could take,” he said.

Carlson declared that mandating students be vaccinated against covid-19 is essentially “forbidding kids from getting an education,” which “dooms kids to a life of low status and low income.”

“It’s not a question of the vaccine,” Carlson said at one point. “You may want the vaccine for yourself and your children, you may not. It’s a question of being forced to take it.”

And then he actually said this:

And if we allow ourselves to be forced to take it, what next? And anything is the answer to that question. If the authorities are permitted to control a health care decision this intimate, if they can force you and your children to take a vaccine you don’t want and are afraid of, then what can’t they do? Nothing. They will have total power over your body and your mind forever. What’s the limit to their power? There isn’t one.

At one point during the segment, this is what Carlson said about former President Barack Obama making a TikTok PSA to encourage young people to get vaccinated, now that everyone over age 16 can get them in the United States:

Some creepy old guy telling your children, your little kids, to take medicine whose effects we do not fully understand. It’s totally normal.

Again, that was about a PSA to encourage young people over 16 to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

You can watch video above, via Fox News.

