Tucker Carlson Defends Joe Rogan Telling Young People Not to Get Vaccinated

Fox News host Tucker Carlson railed against the push to vaccinate Americans for the coronavirus on his show Tuesday night, defending Joe Rogan after the podcaster faced criticism for encouraging young people to refuse vaccination.

Carlson, a day after telling viewers to call the police and child protective services if they ever see children wearing masks outdoors, blasted those pushing for others to get vaccinated.

“If you’ve gotten the vaccine, why is other peoples’ refusal to get the vaccine a problem for you?” Carlson asked. “If the vaccine is so effective why are the people who choose to get mad at the people who choose not to get it? Huh? Do people who’ve slimmed down from gastric bypass yell at fat people on the street? You wouldn’t think so. It’s not really their business.”

Carlson then addressed comments from recent Joe Rogan that drew criticism on Tuesday.

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no,” Rogan said on his podcast recently. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

“Yeah,” Carlson said in response. “So if you’re at risk, get the vaccine, protect yourself, be happy with it, be grateful we have the vaccine. And if you’re not at risk, maybe you don’t. Is that a crazy point?”

One gaping flaw in Rogan and Carlson’s case is that while young people are at lower risk to face serious illness from Covid-19, they can still spread the virus, putting others who are more vulnerable at risk.

India is proof of the dangers posed by covid running rampant in unvaccinated populations. I have *vaccinated* family members who contracted whatever variant there is there. Getting vaccinated is not “virtue signaling” and not everything can be reduced to the dumb US culture war https://t.co/RQT4WybZWP — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) April 27, 2021

Carlson spoke to Fox political analyst Brit Hume after his monologue, and said “I’ve had a million vaccines over my lifetime and I think vaccines are great.”

But while Hume said he had been fully vaccinated against Covid, Carlson did not say whether he had received that particular vaccine.

Watch above, via Fox News.

