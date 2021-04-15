Tucker Carlson Has Glenn Beck on to Assure Everyone They Are Pro-Vaccine

After receiving much criticism for his vaccine coverage, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson had conservative commentator Glenn Beck on his program to discuss vaccines.

This past week, Carlson questioned the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, “Maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci criticized Carlson’s comments as “just a typical crazy conspiracy theory.”

Carlson responded by rhetorically asking Fauci, “If this stuff works, why can’t you live like it works?”

Thursday night, Carlson continued to defend his show’s position saying, “This show has been adamantly pro-vaccine.” To reassure viewers of this, Carlson brought on Beck.

Beck agreed with Carlson — “I too am not anti-vaccine” — but then he added, “I’m not going to get a vaccination because I’ve already had [Covid-19].”

While antibodies do provide some immunity to the Covid-19 virus, it is unclear how long that immunity lasts, or how comprehensive it may be against coronavirus variants. The CDC guidelines still recommend that people get the vaccine even if they have had the virus, but first wait 90 days after they were infected.

Beck continued by saying, “I have already had it. Why do I need to be vaccinated again?” Even though contracting the virus does not qualify as getting a vaccine, so he wouldn’t be getting anything “again.”

He then attacked the amorphous concept of experts, “I don’t understand why we have to listen to these experts, who are anything but experts.”

His rant continued, as he conflated medical experts giving guidance on the pandemic with those in other fields like economics or foreign policy. “These experts are the same experts that told us that there was a great conspiracy going on with Donald Trump and Russia. Wrong. All these experts told us that the crash in the financial market would never happen. Wrong. The experts told us there would never be a caliphate. Wrong. Why are we listening to these experts?”

Beck compared his stance to Galileo questioning the scientific orthodoxy and said he was just engaging in honest questioning. Supposedly, this was Tucker’s pro-vaccine guest.

Watch above, via Fox News.

