Tucker Carlson Says Democrats ‘Know They Rule Illegitimately’ and Are Trying Disarm People Before They ‘Rise Up’

Tucker Carlson told viewers on Wednesday that Democrats wield power “illegitimately” and as a result, are trying to disarm Americans before they revolt.

The nation has been rocked in recent weeks by two high-profile shootings. Last week a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas. Fewer than two weeks before that, a racist gunman killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo.

The killings have prompted the usual calls for various gun control measures, which face a big climb in Congress, particularly the Senate.

Carlson noted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seeking to ban handgun sales in Canada, despite the very low murder rate due to guns north of the border. The Fox News host said leaders in the United States view Trudeau’s move as a model for the U.S. and he denounced recent statements about firearms from Democratic leaders:

Joe Biden just announced that nine-millimeter ammunition is quote, “high-caliber” – which makes anyone who understands guns laugh – and should therefore be banned. Nine-millimeter, the single most common pistol round sold in the United States by far should be banned, says Joe Biden. In New York, the unelected governor, Kathy Hochul, just announced legislation to quote, “Eliminate the grandfathering of large-capacity ammunition heating devices.” That means your legal magazine is now illegal. Possessing it is now a crime. It wasn’t yesterday. It is today.

Carlson went on to state that authorities in the U.S. are “decriminalizing serious crimes,” and noted a report indicating that Seattle police have de-prioritized investigating rape claims because they are short-staffed. He also decried “open-air drug markets in our cities, and the Biden administration’s decision to include free crack pipes in safe smoking kits.

The host said this is evidence that Democrats aren’t worried about public health when they say they want to impose gun control measures. Rather, he said, Democrats know their rule is illegitimate, so they are trying to disarm the populace:

But they’re not worried about the public health, at all. What they’re worried about is public resistance to their policies. Disarming the population ends that resistance. They’re very concerned because they know they rule illegitimately, that the population will rise up. That probably has not occurred to you. It’s definitely occurred to them.

He went on to say that leaders in the U.S. want gun control of the sort seen in China or Canada.

Watch above via Fox News.

