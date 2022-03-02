Tucker Carlson Suggests Putin’s Removal Could Destabilize the World: ‘Would the Next Russian President Be an Improvement?’

Tucker Carlson kicked off Wednesday’s show by declaring, “Joe Biden delivered this country’s first ever State of Ukraine address last night.”

Russia invaded the eastern European country last week and is seeking to capture major cities, especially the capital of Kyiv. However, Ukrainians have countered with fierce resistance. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade has united Europe, NATO, and other blocs against the country, which has been hit the severe sanctions.

During his monologue, Carlson said that Putin’s potential removal could have a destabilizing effect on the continent and the rest of the world.

“He talked far more about Ukraine and with much greater passion than about any other topic,” the Fox News host said about the president’s State of the Union speech. “Biden delivered exactly the speech everyone wanted to hear. Virtually every lawmaker in the room last night from both parties arrived wearing some version of the Ukrainian flag.”

Carlson singled out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for wearing a Ukrainian flag pocket square and a Ukrainian flag lapel, but not an American one.

“That’s about as Ukrainian as you can get,” he continued. “Even the president of Ukraine doesn’t do that very often. What McCarthy conspicuously didn’t do, was don an American flag pin. No, not all. And many others went without that too because within the context of last night, the American was literally irrelevant.”

Carlson later added that “it’s too late” for the U.S. to defend Ukraine. “Short of destroying Ukraine, there is no was to liberate Ukraine by force.”

The host criticized Biden for stating, “Russia’s economy is reeling and Putin alone is the one to blame” during his address.

“So the Russian economy is being destroyed, it is destroyed,” stated Carlson, who later said he noticed a matter Biden didn’t address.

Carlson asked a series of questions suggesting that Putin’s ouster could have a destabilizing influence:

What’s the point of all of this? Putin’s bad. No one in America is gonna argue with that. But will destroying the entire Russian economy make Putin less bad? Will it force Russia troops to withdraw from Ukraine? And if it will, how exactly will that work and how long will it take? Or is the plan bigger than that? Is the idea that we can force Vladimir Putin from office entirely? Ok. Will that work? And if it does work, what happens to Russia after Vladimir Putin leaves? Would the next Russian president be an improvement over Putin? Or would Russia descend into barbarous chaos like Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan did once we overthrew their governments? [sic, the U.S. did not overthrow the Syrian government]. Now, you may not care what happens to Russia, but you have to wonder, what would become of Russia’s enormous nuclear stockpile under those circumstances? Take a moment and think. Are there potentially ways that thousands of unsecured Russian nukes might pose a long-term threat to the United States? Something to think about. Not that anyone is.

Carlson continued to slam the U.S. foreign policy establishment

“They’re very good at wrecking things,” he said. “It’s what they do. They planned the Iraq war and they never apologized for it. So we might want to make sure they don’t wreck anything else ever again, especially this country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com