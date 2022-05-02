Tulsi Gabbard Claims Obama Secretly Wielding Power in Biden’s White House: ‘Continues to Pull the Strings’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board and claimed former President Barack Obama is wielding power behind the scenes in the Biden White House.

Will Cain filled in on Jesse Watters Primetime as the eponymous host recovers from back surgery. He discussed the aforementioned board that was recently created by the DHS. The panel is merely an advisory body that seeks to help department divisions to combat misinformation aimed at large segments of the population.

Many conservatives have seized on the board’s creation in order to push the idea the DHS will target Americans who dissent against the Biden administration.

Cain asked, “Is Joe Biden that radical that he’s relying on Orwellian tactics to hold on to control?”

He then suggested Biden is just a “frontman” for another Democrat.

“So if Joe’s not really in charge, who is?” he asked Gabbard.

“I think it’s no surprise to know that it’s not just Obama, but it’s the whole Obama-Clinton machine that has been machine that has been in power for a long time and continues to pull the strings behind the curtain in the Biden administration,” she responded. “But when we’re talking about their ministry of truth, Will, what’s even more disturbing than the fact that you have all these Democrats that are supporting it, is that there are powerful Republicans supporting it as well.”

Gabbard reiterated the board is essentially a “ministry of truth” and a “propaganda department” comprised of people “who do not believe in the Constitution and freedom of speech, and have no faith in the American people.”

She added, “It’s something that belongs in a dictatorship.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com