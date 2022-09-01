Two Hosts Bolt From The Hill’s ‘Rising’ for ‘Breaking Points’ Podcast: Report

Two popular hosts of The Hill’s web-show, Rising, are departing the site and jumping over to the Breaking Points podcast.

According to the Daily Beast, Ryan Grim, a reporter for The Intercept, and Emily Jashinsky of The Federalist will be leaving to join Breaking Points. The two regularly host the Friday edition of Rising, but have chosen to depart and join two other former Rising hosts, Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti.

Both Grim and Enjeti confirmed to the Daily Beast that the pair will begin their new venture mid-September and will announce their departure this Friday. Grim and Jashinsky will still have guest host opportunities at Rising for the foreseeable future.

This comes just months after another host on Rising, departed the site over censorship concerns.

Kim Iversen left the show in July after being shut out of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Iversen, who has previously been outspoken about vaccine safety, considered the move to jeopardize the audiences trust of the show and her.

The hiring of Grim and Jashinsky follows the Breaking Points announcement released on YouTube Wednesday, teasing an expansion of the show after Labor Day.

Breaking Points launched in May 2021 after both Ball and Enjeti decided to pursue an independent venture outside of The Hill. The show’s YouTube channel boasts over 830,000 subscribers and currently ranks #17 on the Spotify news charts.

